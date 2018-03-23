Bayley On Competing In First-Time Ever Matches, Mickie James’ Leadership, More

Bayley recently spoke with Hype Magazine. Here are the highlights:

Being in a number of first-time matches:

“It is insane because I was thinking about the Iron Women’s Match just the other day, but Royal Rumble is one of those matches that you remember watching as a kid, and everyone has their favorite memory of it. I remember counting down while watching at home and everyone is counting down together whether you are in the live audience or at home to see who will come out next. To be a part of something like that and to be in the back, while all the girls go out front, to feel the energy was a dream come true. The Elimination Chamber was a crazy experience because those were the matches that I always wanted to be a part of as a fan. Even though matches like TLC, Cage, a ladder were scary situations, they were just things I wanted to participate in as a performer. Being in the chamber match, I felt very comfortable, and I hope I can participate again next year.”



Mickie James’ locker room leadership:

“Having her here is a fantastic opportunity. When she came back to SmackDown, I was jealous of the women division there because they had competed against one of businesses OGs. Not that she is old or anything, but I grew up with her and Trish Stratus. They both had a great storyline, and I learned a lot from their contributions to the company from a character standpoint and techniques inside of the ring. Since she came over to Raw, it challenges us to approach things differently. I wanted to pick her brain since she has seen the evolution of the business with her OVW background.”