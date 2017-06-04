bayley-champ

Bayley On Slipping At WrestleMania 33, New “Zack Ryder Unboxes” (Video), Peter Maivia

– Above is the latest episode of “WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder” as the injured WWE Superstar takes us inside his toy room for a special look at Funko’s extensive line of “Stranger Things” Pop! vinyl figures.

– Today would have been the 80th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer “High Chief” Peter Maivia, grandfather to The Rock.

– As seen below, RAW Women’s Champion Bayley responded to a fan on Twitter about slipping on one of the inflatable tubes during her WrestleMania 33 entrance:

