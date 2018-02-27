Bayley On The Women’s Elimination Chamber, Renewing Her Rivalry With Sasha Banks, More

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley spoke with The Mirror in the UK. Here are the highlights.

Believing the Women’s Elimination Chamber eclipsing the Men’s Elimination Chamber:

“Thank you. I haven’t been able to read any tweets or anything like that because I just feel like I’ve been on such a high since last night. It’s been just incredible to know that we are doing all these matches and being able to be in the same kind of spotlight as the guys. We all put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure that WWE giving us these opportunities, they don’t feel like they made a mistake, or that we’ve failed them or anything. We do put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure we have a really good performance and I feel like last night everybody did such a great job of really making this history-making match a memorable one. I honestly felt comfortable as soon as the bell rang. I was really intimidated going into it obviously and really scared of all the things that could go wrong, or anybody getting hurt, but I felt really comfortable. And it felt like the crowd was so ready for it and so into it. I think it turned out perfect… except I didn’t win. Not quite perfect (ha ha). But pretty perfect.”

If she feels the time is right for her rivalry with Sasha Banks to be renewed:

“I would love for that to happen and I really do think that we have such a great chemistry and it’s just a natural bond, that it doesn’t matter when it happens, we can pick it up anywhere. Not to sound cocky or anything, but I just think we have a really good connection. Whenever we have the time to tell that story, we would be able to. And last night after what she did, I think now is a good time! So I would love to start that up and get some payback.”