Bayley – Razor Ramon Video, Photos From WWE Golf Tournament, Table For Three

– Above is another video of RAW Women’s Champion Bayley in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 Week. She shows off her Razor Ramon jacket to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall before making an appearance at the Orlando Eye.

– We’ve noted how WWE Network filming was scheduled for Orlando this week. WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes noted on Twitter that he filmed a “Table For Three” with Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. Hayes wrote:

Just did Table for 3 with Bischoff and Cornette, 1st time Eric and Corny had spoke in over 24 years!!! Never been a Table for 3 like this!!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) March 31, 2017

– The WrestleMania 33 Pro-Am Golf Tournament took place earlier today at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes. Scott Hall, Dana Brooke, Tyler Breeze, Mark Henry, Curtis Axel and others participated. Below are a few photos and videos from the event:

💪🏼Took lessons from the finest @TimBurkeGolf on the @wwe golf outing had the BEST TIME OF MY LIFE! 💪🏼 on my day #flexfriday #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/0nBgMkZf9T — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 31, 2017