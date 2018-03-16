Bayley Speaks On Her Feud With Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey Joining WWE, More

Bayley recently spoke with SportsDay to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

How was being inside the Elimination Chamber — was it everything you possibly imagined?



Bayley: “Honestly, it’s very intimidating – the structure itself. Being told that we were going to have this match was a little scary. But as weird as it may sound, as soon as I got in the Chamber and the bell rang, I felt really comfortable. It was really fun, but you know, it was just as painful as you’d imagine. But I was just happy I was OK with it mentally when I got in there.”

Speaking of WrestleMania – what’s the deal right now between you and Sasha Banks?

Bayley: “It’s just a little complicated. Friends and sisters fight all the time, but it’s just – I don’t know – something that I know we have to handle ourselves, and I’m sure we will soon because it’s just been a little awkward.”

“She’s No. 1. For sure. I’ve always said that I think she is the best woman to ever step foot in the ring. And maybe that’s what bothers me sometimes because I want to be the best. But she’s definitely my favorite opponent for many reasons.”

Would you like to add Ronda Rousey to that list of opponents?



Bayley: “Oh, I would love to. Once she’s done with her stuff with Stephanie and Triple H, I would love to be in line – which originally that’s what I’ve been waiting for since she stepped foot in the Mae Young Classic and basically challenged us Four Horsewomen. So, we’re still waiting.”

How has Rousey fit in since she joined WWE at the Royal Rumble?



Bayley: “I don’t really see her much. She’s kind of got her own thing going on, and so do we. But I think she’s fitting in well. The crowds really seem to like having her around, and I think she’s obviously going to fit in well and learn to adapt pretty easy. But she definitely still needs to earn her stripes, I’d say. And I’d be happy to help her.”