Bayley Status Update (Video), WWE – Tapout Photoshoot Video, WWE Stock

– Courtesy of WWE and Tapout, above is behind-the-scenes video of various WWE Superstars training, including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, John Cena, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and others.

– WWE stock was down 1.13% today, closing at $20.99 per share. Today’s high was $21.34 and the low was $20.82.

– Cathy Kelley checks in with an update on Bayley’s condition in this new video. After suffering the shoulder injury in Monday’s RAW match against Nia Jax, Cathy reports that Bayley will undergo a final medical evaluation before Monday’s RAW in Toronto but the SummerSlam match with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is still up in the air.