House Of Horrors Teaser Photo, Bayley Talks Tonight’s Big Title Match (Video), Cesaro & Sheamus

– Above and below are videos of hometown star Bayley backstage at the SAP Center for tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view as she prepares to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss tonight. She talks about how she’s never been backstage at the SAP Center and how fans lined up outside of the arena reminded her of her younger years. Bayley says she’s dealt with girls like Bliss all her life and they just need to hurt someone else to feel better about themselves but thankfully she’s not like Bliss and she’s going to beat Bliss in front of friends and family tonight.

– Cesaro and Sheamus will be in the Payback Social Media Lounge later tonight on the Kickoff pre-show. Fans can use the #TagTeamTitles hashtag to submit questions. Cesaro and Sheamus will go up against RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys at Payback.

– Below is another teaser photo from WWE for tonight’s “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton: