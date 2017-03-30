Bayley Tours WM Axxess (Video), Mark Henry Officially Announced, Mojo Rawley Jumps

– Above is the latest WrestleMania 33 Diary entry from Bayley as the RAW Women’s Champion tours WrestleMania Axxess earlier today in Orlando.

– Mark Henry was previously confirmed for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal via graphic on TV but WWE officially announced him for the match today. Cathy Kelley made the announcement in this video from Universal Studios:

– Earlier we posted video of Mojo Rawley training for WrestleMania at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The SmackDown Superstar posted this clip of a 60-inch box jump as he prepares for the Andre Battle Royal: