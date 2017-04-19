Bayley Training Harder (Video), NXT Dark Match Results From Tonight, Noelle Foley Video

– Above is Noelle Foley’s latest YouTube vlog with footage from her trip to Universal Studios for the new Jimmy Fallon “Race Through New York” ride.

– The first dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama squash Max Stardom. Rama was accompanied to the ring by The Singh Brothers, formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz. As noted, they dropped the Bollywood Boyz gimmicks after helping Jinder Mahal become the #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton on last night’s SmackDown.

The second dark match before tonight’s tapings saw Hideo Itami defeat Kona Reeves. Reeves dominated the start of the match and told Itami to “go back to Japan” at one point. Itami slapped him, unleashed a fury of kicks, a corner dropkick and the GTS for the win.

– RAW Women’s Champion Bayley is stepping up her training as she prepares to defend against Alexa Bliss at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view in her hometown of San Jose. She posted the following today: