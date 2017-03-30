Bayley Videos From Orlando, Eric LeGrand On His WrestleMania Moment, Another “Table For Three” Set

– Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand recently spoke with SI.com about receiving the 2017 Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend. It was noted that WWE reached out to LeGrand on a Tuesday and requested to connect that following Thursday. LeGrand did not yet know about WWE’s plan to honor him with the award. He commented on if he was surprised to receive the news:

“There was a lot of anticipation. I got an email from Triple H’s assistant, and it seemed like we picked a time for the call that was the furthest distance away. I kept asking myself, ‘What does Triple H want to say to me?’ Then I started thinking, ‘Did I do anything wrong?’ Hearing the news was amazing.”

Eric also commented on if he’s ready for his “WrestleMania Moment” this weekend:

“I never thought this would ever happen to me. You watch these superstars on TV as a kid, and they’re larger-than-life superstars who you try to emulate as a kid. Growing up, I knew I wasn’t going to be a wrestler. I never thought I’d have a ‘WrestleMania Moment’, but now, I can’t get my head around what it will be like to go on stage that night at the Hall of Fame.”

– WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Sting and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be filming a “Table For Three” episode during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando. WWE Network content is expected to be filmed all week long. As noted, another “Table For Three” filmed this week will feature Eve Torres, Maryse and Kelly Kelly.

– As noted, WWE cameras are filming WrestleMania 33 Diaries with RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Seth Rollins, Nikki Bella and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Orlando this week. We’ve posted the first clips with Rollins and Angle, and below are the first entries with Bayley. The RAW Women’s Champion returns to the WWE Performance Center, trains for her title defense on Sunday and then visits the Florida Hospital for Children.