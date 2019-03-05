Bayley Wants To See Intergender Wrestling Return

In an interview with SportBible.com, Bayley commented on wanting to see intergender wrestling again in WWE:

“I would love for intergender matches to start happening again, it happened in the past when you had Lita teaming with The Hardy Boyz and Eddie (Guerrero) getting involved with Chyna, with things happening like Nia Jax in the Men’s Royal Rumble there’s a possibility there and I would love any part of that.”

“I think the men are just as excited for the women and it helps push them too. One you see someone giving it their all in the ring and getting attention, it pushes everyone, the men have been nothing but supportive of the opportunities we’ve received so far.”