Bayley Wins SmackDown Women’s Title After Cash-in At WWE Money in the Bank

Bayley cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase she won Sunday night at WWE Money in the Bank to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Earlier in the night, Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Charlotte Flair then charged to the ring, so Lynch had to defend the SmackDown Women’s Champion right then and there. During the match, Evans attacked Lynch and hit her with a Woman’s Right. Flair pinned Lynch shortly thereafter with a big boot to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

After the match, Lynch attacked Evans but Flair helped Evans beat down the Raw Women’s Champion. Bayley ran to the ring and saved Lynch from her attackers. With Charlotte down and out, Bayley cashed in her contract. She quickly pinned Charlotte with an elbow drop to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.