Bayley’s Replacement To Be Determined Next Week, SummerSlam Pre-show Panel, Total Bellas Preview

– Above is a new promo for the return of E!’s Total Bellas. The season two premiere will air on Wednesday, September 6th.

– The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show panel feature Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The SummerSlam pre-show has a special start time of 5pm EST while the main pay-per-view card begins at 7pm EST.

– Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax will take place on next week’s WWE RAW from Boston with the winner going on to SummerSlam to replace Bayley in the match against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. As noted, Bayley suffered a separated shoulder during her match with Jax last week. Sasha defeated Alicia Fox and Emma in a Triple Threat while Nia defeated Emma and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat on tonight’s RAW to qualify for next week’s #1 contenders match.