Becky Lynch Almost Released, NXT Star Addresses Hecklers

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that she was almost released by WWE in 2014 prior to her debut on NXT television:

– NXT star Deonna Purrazzo addressed fans that heckle her by chanting the name of her boyfriend Marty Scurll:

