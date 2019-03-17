Becky Lynch Almost Released, NXT Star Addresses Hecklers

– Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that she was almost released by WWE in 2014 prior to her debut on NXT television:

A couple of weeks before this they were going to let me go. I’ve been fighting to survive this place since before day one. I’ll never be above what I had to do to stay alive. #happypaddysday pic.twitter.com/bPbcUihhX9 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 17, 2019

– NXT star Deonna Purrazzo addressed fans that heckle her by chanting the name of her boyfriend Marty Scurll:

I wrestled 4 yrs before I met my boyfriend. Worked for ROH, Impact, WWE/NXT consistently for years, helped create a women’s division & wrestled across the globe before meeting my boyfriend. If you chant for him while I’m wrestling, you don’t deserve to see me wrestle. Period 👁 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) March 17, 2019