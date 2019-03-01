Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey Are Still Going At It On Twitter

The war of words between Becky Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey continues to heat up.

It all started on Wednesday when Rousey referred to Lynch’s “mug shot” from her arrest at Raw as fake, which prompted a response from “The Man.”

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

“Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it,” Becky wrote alongside a photoshopped image of Ronda’s face over “The Disaster Artist” character Tommy Wiseau (which says “Ronnie Wiseau”)

“Looking forward to seeing you real soon.”

Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon. pic.twitter.com/i52k4sFh2X — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Ronda replied, “F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had?”

F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had? pic.twitter.com/dr6OklYces — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Lynch hopped back on Photoshop and added an image of Travis Browne, who is Rousey’s husband.

“Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it,” Lynch wrote.

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

That one seemed to hit a nerve with Rousey as she threatened to go off script and beat her up the next time they meet.

Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Lynch responded to Rousey’s threat with a reference to Vince Russo.

Ron Ron, you still mad, Bro? Just checking because you went full Russo earlier. Wanted to make sure you made it back okay. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 1, 2019

Rousey responded to Lynch on Friday by saying that she can afford to be sued by her.

Lawyer up bitch, you’re about to have plenty to sue me for #icanaffordit #worthit — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 1, 2019

Lynch responded with a mashup video of Rousey seemingly having trouble cutting a promo while she’s being booed and a scene from “The Disaster Artist” where Tommy Wiseau has trouble getting his lines right.

Rousey responded by posting a video from Lynch’s NXT TV debut in June 2014 where she did an exaggerated Irish dance during her ring entrance.

To be continued…