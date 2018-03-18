Becky Lynch Believes Charlotte Flair Will Beat Asuka At WrestleMania

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling (transcript via Wrestling Inc), former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke about the upcoming SmackDown Women’s Title match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WrestleMania 34. Here is what she had to say:

“Yep, everything must come to an end, undefeated streaks and all. At one point, Charlotte had the longest winning streak on PPVs and she was defeated, everything can come to an end. Look at The Undertaker’s [WrestleMania streak].”

When asked who she wants to team with in NXT, Lynch said, “From NXT, can I have two? Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.”