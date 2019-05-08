Becky Lynch Calls Out Sasha Banks

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch had the following message for Sasha Banks:

“Come fight me, Sasha. At one time, Sasha Banks was the top dog, she was ‘The Boss,’ but Sasha’s fallen from grace. It seems like she can’t hack it. Let’s prove something. I know we’ve had tremendous matches back in NXT, and it’s been an age since we stepped in the ring together, and I would love to again, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. This ain’t ‘The Lasskicker’ anymore, this is ‘The Man.’ I would love to go toe-to-toe, ‘The Man’ vs. ‘The Boss,’ to prove who is the top dog now.”