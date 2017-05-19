Becky Lynch Comments On If She’ll Join Total Divas

In an interview with Josh Barnett of USA Today, Becky Lynch was asked about rumors that she would be joining the cast of Total Divas. Here was her response:

“Honestly, you’re the first person that’s said that to me. I haven’t heard anything about that. … I think there’s a certain – not a whole lot – but a certain amount of mystery of me that I don’t really envision that as the best option for me to take part in. It’s a tremendous opportunity for those that do it, I just don’t know that it’s my thing. When I envisioned my life as a little girl, that was never in my horizons. I’m going to stay with what I want in the future. I don’t see that being reality TV.”