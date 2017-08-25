Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey – WWE Rumors

During a recent interview with Al Arabiya English, Becky Lynch commented on the rumors about Ronda Rousey possibly getting into a WWE ring:

“I feel like if it’s going to get more eyes on us, then that’s wonderful. What I want to see is women who are passionate about this, and that they’re doing it for the right reasons, and that they care about this business, because we have been busting our tails for the past four years to make sure that women are seen in a different way and women are seen in a different light. And of course, Ronda, with all she’s done for UFC, would be a great asset. I can’t diminish her accomplishments at all because she’s incredible in her own right. But this is our sport, and you have to prove yourself in a whole different way.”