In an interview with Gorilla Position, new RAW/Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch was asked about the controversial finish at Wrestlemania 35. Here is what Becky said courtesy of CagesideSeats.com:

“I’m happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she talked about how… she insulted my business. She insulted my business and I beat her with a wrestling move. That’s all we need to know. The ref counted to three and I became Becky Two Belts.”