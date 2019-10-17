Becky Lynch Comments On WWE’s Next Female Breakout Star

Becky Lynch appeared on The Bump and here are the highlights courtesy of 411Mania.com.

Becky Lynch on who she wants to face next:

“Probably Charlotte because I’ve never faced her before. Look. There is a whole host of talent, and I said a few weeks ago, that I hope it was a declaration of war from Asuka when she spit that green mist in my face because at Royal Rumble, she nearly ripped my head off, and I never collected that debt. But a lot has changed since then, and it’s only been a few months, but in that time, I main-evented WrestleMania. I made history. I’m the first woman on the cover of the video game. The first woman on the cover of freaking everything, so yeah, I’m looking forward to facing Asuka probably the most because that’s a wrong I want to right.”

Becky Lynch who in the women’s division she thinks can break through next:

“Yeah, look. I don’t think anybody would’ve expected it to be me and I think that’s the great thing. But anybody who can get a connection with the crowd, because it’s all about the crowd. It’s the people that put you there, the people that put me there. If they can get that, and I see some people that can do that, and I think Sonya Deville is one to look out for.”

Becky Lynch on if Hell In A Cell’s ending overshadowed her match with Sasha:

“Well look. At the end of the day, when I went out there, everybody was chanting my name and was into it. And it was massive, and I — match of the year, whatever you want to call it. That’s what I look for. That’s all I can do. That’s the job that I go out there to perform to the best of my ability, to make sure that the people are talking. If they’re going to be talking about something else, I can’t control that, if they’re talking.”