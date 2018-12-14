Becky Lynch Episode Of WWE Chronicle To Air This Saturday

We noted on the site on Thursday that WWE is working on a documentary about SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. WWE cameras were rolling for Becky’s recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Lynch is slated to make her next title defense against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the first-ever Triple Threat Women’s TLC Match at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network. WWE confirmed the news when they issued the following details on Friday morning:

Becky Lynch edition of “WWE Chronicle” to premiere Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was gearing up for her highly anticipated match at Survivor Series against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, but after taking a punch from Nia Jax, the champion found herself in “doctor jail,” and the dream match was called off. Follow Becky as she looks back on her evolution into becoming “The Man,” and join The Irish Lass Kicker on her journey back to the ring at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in a new edition of WWE Chronicle.

Watch this edition of Chronicle on WWE Network on demand and WWE’s official YouTube channel on Saturday, Dec. 15 at noon ET.