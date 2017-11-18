Becky Lynch Explains Why She Is Not Part Of The Total Divas Cast

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Becky Lynch talks about why you will never see her on the cast of any future seasons of Total Divas.

“It’s not something I ever wanted for myself,” Lynch said. “It’s a great opportunity for the women. But I never envisioned myself in that role. And there’s a certain mystique about myself that I’d like to keep. I don’t want to give out too much of Rebecca Quinn.”

Lynch also talked about working as a heel early in her wrestling career.

“When I was on the independent circuit, I always played the heel role, but I always felt that no matter what, I was able to connect with the fans. Whether I was good or not, there was a connection there because I think I just really love wrestling. If you’re a fan, you love wrestling. When you can feel that radiating off somebody, I think you tend to gravitate toward them. I think that’s the same with a lot of the babyfaces throughout WWE history. Fans pick up on that energy. It’s a passion we have for the industry. That resonates with them.”

On wrestling James Ellsworth and intergender matches, she said, “With that match, my whole hope was that people didn’t get up in arms about a guy touching a woman. And that it just became about the storyline as opposed to ‘Oh no! What’s going on in the world?’ It was more about entertainment than making any political or social statement.”