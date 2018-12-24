Becky Lynch Fires Back At WWE Hall of Famer Who Said She Should “Back Off Of The Man Thing”

By now, it’s clear that no one is safe from Becky Lynch’s devastating Twitter takedowns. This includes WWE Hall of Famers.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal drew the ire of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion today after saying she should “back off of The Man thing.”

While recapping WWE TLC on his podcast, What A Rush, Animal offered his thoughts on Lynch’s character.

“I would let her back off of “The Man” thing and let her just be a pure white meat babyface that doesn’t quit. Those are the kind of babyfaces that work,” Animal said.

“When you come out there with the attitude and strutting your stuff like she’s some kind of tough guy, come on! Jesus, Lord, anybody that’s ever been in a fight can see right through it and I’m just being realistic because that’s what works in this business. You’ve got to think shoot and work the shoot and right now they’re not taking advantage of their stars who are stars.”

In the main event of TLC, Lynch defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch. Animal takes exception to women being the main event.

“There is a problem in the wrestling business. Yes, the women’s movement is growing, but when the women are the main event and they have the best matches on your card, there’s an issue,” Animal said.

Lynch took to Twitter to respond to an article from WrestleZone featuring his comments, which is titled “Road Warrior Animal Thinks Becky Lynch Should ‘Back Off Of The Man Thing.’”

She responded, “The first four words of your headline are a lie.”