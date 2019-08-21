Becky Lynch Gets High Praise From Top WWE Star

In an interview with SI.com, Roman Reigns commented on Becky Lynch’s performance at Wrestlemania:

“I thought Becky was phenomenal,” said Reigns. “But that goes a lot deeper than just her main event with Ronda and Charlotte. I’m talking about her whole career. She busted her ass to get to that position. Trying new stuff, evolving, troubleshooting, so to see that type of dedication organically and then to see it organically work out was a total Cinderella story.”

“Becky has created this larger-than-life character, and that’s pretty motivating for me as a young father trying to help my young daughter to become a strong woman.”