Becky Lynch Hits Charlotte Flair With Stone Cold Stunner, Most Memorable Debuts Of 2018

— Becky Lynch’s explosive 2018 has drawn plenty of comparisons to the Austin 3:16 movement. While she has yet to crack open a Coors Light in the ring, she did nail Charlotte Flair with the Stone Cold Stunner.

At last night’s WWE live event in Tampa, Florida, Lynch gave Flair a middle finger salute before kicking her in the gut and nailing her with the Stone Cold Stunner. She didn’t win the match with the iconic move, but it drew a pop from the crowd.

Such a cool moment last night watching The Man @BeckyLynchWWE go full on @steveaustinBSR and hit Charlotte with the stunner! #WWETampa pic.twitter.com/ExzOy9DreS — Chris Spirito (@BigChrisSpirito) December 31, 2018

This was a Triple Threat Match with Asuka defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Asuka made Flair tap out to the Asuka Lock to retain the title.

