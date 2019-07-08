Becky Lynch Insults Zelina Vega Before Mixed Tag Team Match On RAW

One week after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch picked up a quick victory over Mike and Maria Kanellis on Raw — a bout that also included an astonishing surprise pregnancy announcement from Maria – the Universal Champion and Raw Women’s Champion will battle Andrade and Zelina Vega tonight before their Winners Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules.

The Mixed Tag Team Match was set up last Wednesday as WWE released a video of Andrade and Vega issuing a challenge to Rollins and Lynch.

A few hours before the show, Lynch tweeted a video where she puts down Vega with a slew of insults. The video is interspersed with funny images to highlight most of the jokes and shot in portrait mode (which Lynch jokingly says was done on purpose).

“This Monday it is the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking on the amazing incredible talented Andrade and his translator,” Lynch said.

“Now I am aware that we have the greatest, most talented witch … women’s division in the entire business, and yet these aberrations keep surfacing around the champ and when it comes time to shine against the champ, their whole plan, their master plan is to say something sassy or something mean, and that’s it because their lazy eyes think that’s what made my career, the career that they’re all trying to copy now.

“Take for example, Andrade’s bag carrier, Zelina Vega. She opens her mouth and she shows us something truly amazing, and that is she sucks in two languages. She talks about how I think she’s short. It doesn’t matter to me the height you are when you’re face down slapping the mat. So, come one, come all, the talented Zelina, because I’m always ready I’m always waiting, and I’m always going to back up what I said. Are you?”