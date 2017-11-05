Becky Lynch Interested In A Match With Stephanie McMahon

During an interview with Digital Spy promoting WWE’s current UK tour, Becky Lynch was asked if she would want to face Stephanie McMahon.

“That would be amazing,” she replied. “I don’t think we’ve seen her in a ring – apart from that tiny altercation with Ronda Rousey [at WrestleMania 31] – since her match with Brie Bella. It was a great match and I think that was the match I was most excited for on that card at the time. It was great to see such a spotlight on the women and I think it was tremendous.”

After her win last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Lynch will captain Team SmackDown in the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

“When I was the first Women’s Champion for SmackDown Live, it was a great source of joy and pride for me,” Becky said.

“It was my mission to make sure it was the better brand and that it had very engaging storylines and that people would get invested in whatever was going on.

“I wanted them to really care about the women we have on SmackDown LIVE – and of course the men.”

She added, “At Survivor Series last year we got the opportunity to showcase that, we really did, and we had that feeling that the fans were behind us.

“Maybe sometimes it seems like we’re not getting as many opportunities as they get on Raw so the fans root behind that – they feel sympathetic towards that.”

Becky also talked about Natalya facing Charlotte in a Steel Cage Match at Starrcade and gave her thoughts on Asuka.