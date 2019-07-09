Becky Lynch Lands Cover Of ESPN The Magazine, Shelton Benjamin Turns 44

— Becky Lynch has taken over the professional wrestling scene in the last year, and this Friday, you can find the Raw Women’s Champion with actress Alison Brie on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s “Blockbuster” issue.

The new issue focuses on the intersection between Hollywood and sports. Lynch and Brie, who is the star of Netflix’s hit comedy show “GLOW” on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, got together for an interview about the obstacles they face in their respective industries, the toughness of women, and much more.

Lynch is the first WWE Superstar to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

Last year I said I wanted to be the face of this business that I love so much. We don’t always have to accept the status that’s given to us. It’s been quite a year and it’s an honor to be the first @WWE superstar to be on the cover of @espn magazine pic.twitter.com/CO8uwg5fOd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019

