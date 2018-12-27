Becky Lynch Looks Ahead To 2019, Latest On Edge and Christian

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Wednesday to sum up her 2018 while also looking ahead to 2019.

— An all-new episode of The Edge & Christian Show will air immediately following Raw this Monday night. Here is the synopsis:

“Edge and Christian investigate an urban legend, dissension spoils a surprise on ‘Total Divos’, and a new hotline delivers the inside scoop!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR