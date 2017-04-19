becky-lynch4

Becky Lynch On Her Absence From WWE SmackDown Live, Rare Footage Of Big Bubba

– Becky Lynch joked about her absence from SmackDown LIVE last night with this tweet.

Lynch isn’t injured, she simply wasn’t used. She wrestled Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, competing in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Six Pack Challenge on all three nights.

– WWE posted this rare video of Big Bubba (a/k/a Big Boss Man) uses a bicycle at ringside to gain an advantage against Mr. J.L. (a/k/a Jerry Lynn) on WCW Saturday Night in 1997.

