Becky Lynch On Her Absence From WWE SmackDown Live, Rare Footage Of Big Bubba
Published On 04/19/2017 | News
– Becky Lynch joked about her absence from SmackDown LIVE last night with this tweet.
I was just in disguise tonight lads…. Specky Lynch. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/IxUWD4t0jp
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 19, 2017
Lynch isn’t injured, she simply wasn’t used. She wrestled Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, competing in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Six Pack Challenge on all three nights.
– WWE posted this rare video of Big Bubba (a/k/a Big Boss Man) uses a bicycle at ringside to gain an advantage against Mr. J.L. (a/k/a Jerry Lynn) on WCW Saturday Night in 1997.