Becky Lynch On Making History, Desire For Ronda Rousey Match At WrestleMania 35

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was today’s guest on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness where she spoke about various topics including defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in the first-ever Triple Threat TLC Match at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network.



“To be honest, it feels incredible and this is what I set off to do. Like you said, everybody sets off to do it, but it’s rare that you get to do it on this stage that I’ve been able to and at this level and it’s been one thing after the other. It was changing the name of the Divas Title to the Women’s Title and that being a first ever and then going on and being the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion, the first woman drafted to SmackDown, and the first woman to main event SmackDown Live and to do it in a steel cage and then we have the Money in the Bank match. It’s just been constantly rolling and so if anybody questions why I call myself the man, it’s because I’ve been making history since the time that I’ve stepped into this place. I am the man.”

Lynch also spoke how she wants to face WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania 35.



“My prediction is that I back up what I say like I have done the past few months and that I’m gonna walk out of there as the Women’s Champion, so if we look at the trajectory, I’ll probably be the double champ: champ champ. I’m gonna walk out there as the SmackDown Women’s Champion and the RAW Women’s Champion. I’m gonna carry the whole company on my back and just walk right out of there like a donkey [laughter].”

