Becky Lynch On Run In NXT, Feeling Secure With Her Position, More

Becky Lynch was a recent guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. Here are the highlights (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions):

Feeling secure of her WWE position:

“I’m pretty confident in my ability to connect with the audience. We just have this bond, at least I feel we do. In a way of looking at it, you can only do that for so long as far as the Four Horsewomen. Eventually, you are going to need more competition, and more evolution. There needs to be growth and I think that the more people there are the better. I feel like, and I hope I do this well, that I feel like I can elevate somebody in the ring and with a storyline and make somebody care about that character. The way I look at it; the more that I can help somebody else get over and grow then the better is, not just for me, but for everybody in the business. Maybe I do that too much to a fault, but I just want everyone to get better so that people care about our storylines and they care about either kicking somebody else’s ass or somebody kicking my ass. Whatever gets people more invested is what we really need and for the Women’s Revolution to be cared about and for the storylines to grow in general.”

Her NXT run:

“That was the thing. When I got to NXT it was like there wasn’t a single moment that I took for granted or a single moment – I think this is the biggest thing throughout my entire career because I think Lord knows I shouldn’t be where I am, but at no stage did I go, ‘Oh, they should be doing this for me.’ I would ask myself what I could do to make this good. I would take any opportunity – heck, I had to beg to be a Rosebud for crying out loud. Basically, the entire time I was so grateful to be there because I had known what it was like to be without it and then to be able to go train, and when the hours were long, it was more of a mental than physical struggle, but I was just happy to be there everyday and to learn how to say a promo from Dusty Rhodes.”