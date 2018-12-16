Becky Lynch On The Match She Would’ve Preferred At WWE TLC

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch stated in an interview with UPROXX that she wished that she was wrestling Asuka in a one-on-one match instead of the contest that WWE booked her in at the final pay-per-view show of the year.

Lynch will defend her title Asuka and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Triple Threat Women’s TLC Match at the TLC pay-per-view event tonight in San Jose, California at the SAP Center. Here is what she had to say:



“So here we go, so we’ve got the odds stacked against me again. Asuka is unbelievable. She is a killer. I’ve never had the opportunity to go against her. Charlotte, as much as I don’t like her, is an incredible athlete, an incredible competitor, and probably one of the best in the company, so this is a huge obstacle, and of course, we’re looking at the fact that I have to road test my face, a broken face and I have to road test that against two of the best in the company.”

“I would have loved for it to be a singles opportunity against Asuka, because again, she earned her way into that match right? She won a battle royal, she earned her way in. Of course, Charlotte was just handed it.”