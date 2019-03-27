Becky Lynch Reacts To Charlotte Winning SD Women’s Title, NXT Star Signs With 205 Live

— Asuka’s road to WrestleMania 35 took a massive detour tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

In an impromptu match, Flair beat “The Empress of Tomorrow” to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair won by forcing Asuka to submit to the Figure-Eight Leglock.

Becky Lynch offered her two cents on Flair’s victory.

She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 27, 2019

In this post-match interview with Kayla Braxton, “The Queen” reflects on becoming an eight-time champion and talks about what that means for WrestleMania.

— In the video below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick reveals that Oney Lorcan will not only compete on WWE NXT but also on WWE 205 Live as the newest member of the Cruiserweight division.