Becky Lynch Reacts To UFC Champion’s WWE SummerSlam Call-Out, Being In & Out Of Wrestling, Charlotte

Becky Lynch recently did an interview with Muscle & Fitness and spoke about her professional wrestling career. Here are the highlights:

UFC champion Chris Cyborg calling her out for a match at SummerSlam: “I think it’s great. I think it’s great that one of the premier female athletes in the UFC and mixed martial arts today, as soon as she won her championship, called me out.”

If it’s hard to wrestle such a close friend like Charlotte Flair: “I prefer it, because they’re…what I think is so great about us is that we’re incredibly competitive. We’re the best of friends, but we’re also very competitive, which makes us be better, every time, no matter what we’re doing. It makes us lift more, it makes us go faster when we’re training. Then also, it makes us want to get the best out of each other in the ring. Yeah, well also, we’re also not scared of offending each other, or hurting [each other’s] feelings, because it’s like a sisterhood.”

Being in and out of professional wrestling since she was 15-years-old: “I’ll tell you what, it’s crazy to be back in. But it feels less because, I don’t know if you knew this, but I actually left the business for seven years. When I left, it was because I didn’t think that what we we’re doing…what I’m doing now, was possible then. And this is what I wanted, and this is all I really wanted. I spent those seven years out in the wilderness, trying every little thing that I possibly could be interested in. Everything under the sun. I didn’t have the passion for anything the way that it is for sports entertainment. When I came back, it was just the perfect time with the perfect group of people. I feel really blessed that things worked out the way that they did.”