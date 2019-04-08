Becky Lynch Reacts To Winning At WrestleMania 35 (Video)

With the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships draped over her shoulders, Becky Lynch admits to being overwhelmed after achieving her ultimate dream of prevailing in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

“Anything is possible now, man,” Lynch told Cathy Kelley. “It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling right now, it’s so overwhelming. I’ve worked for this my entire life and dreamed and obsessed about this moment. I never knew how I was going to feel, I think I had pictured it…”

Lynch continued, “There’s so much going on in my head right now, I can’t comprehend it, I just achieved all my dreams. I did what I said I was going to do and the people — 80,000 people here supporting me and wanting me to achieve my goals and dreams — that means the world to me. It’s only beginning.”

Lynch wrote the following on Twitter regarding her victory: