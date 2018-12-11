Becky Lynch Recalls Her Raw Incident With Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was a guest on the Ariel Helwani show on Monday and during the show, she reflected on her RAW segment where she was injured at the hands of Nia Jax. Here is what she said (h/t to Wrestlezone):



“I got a concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in the hospital that night after the event. I completely blacked out after I got hit, but I rolled to the ropes, got up again and I guess my auto-pilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW, including ‘Ronnie’ Rousey. So it turns out that my auto-pilot is a bad ass too.



So then I ended up in the hospital, I got checked out and showed up to SmackDown the following day and tried to fight, but they’ve got very strict concussion protocols. They wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to Survivor Series hoping that I could get in there, hoping they would let me fight; they wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to work the next week, and they said enough is enough until you get cleared, so I did everything in the meantime to get cleared. I took my rest, which was the hardest possible thing for me to do because I’m used to going for 300 days a year, working out seven days a week. I took my rest, I took my fish oil and my CBD oil, things that were supposed to help get my brain better. Now I still have the broken nose, but it’s nothing I can’t fight through”