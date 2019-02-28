Becky Lynch – Ronda Rousey Twitter Exchange Approved By WWE?

As previously noted, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have exchanged words on Twitter with Rousey calling Lynch’s mugshot photos “fake” and saying she’ll break the script in order to beat “the living shit” out of Lynch.

Dave Meltzer of noted the following regarding the comments and if they were approved or not by WWE:

Nobody is doing anything not approved or agreed to. It's what those in charge are looking for – attention. https://t.co/ba9kuaNBlB — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 28, 2019

Part of the mentality which is so different today is everyone knows Ronda could snap her in two in seconds, deep down the Lynch fans the most, but when she says it, they get super mad like "she's cheating" in their fantasy game. It pushed the perfect buttons for this audience. https://t.co/NzllVf7cmJ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 28, 2019

WrestleVotes noted the following:

RE: Rousey / Becky Lynch Twitter stuff this afternoon. The “word for word” language was not approved by WWE. Don’t be naïve & think it was. Sure, WWE wants to drum up attention to the storyline via social media fued, but they certainly aren’t thrilled w/ some of the wording used. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 28, 2019