Becky Lynch Speaks Out On Her Absence From WWE – “Had Something Removed”

Published On 10/27/2016 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Following a brief absence from the squared circle, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to SmackDown LIVE this week. However, “The Irish Lass Kicker” could barely get five words out of her mouth before being interrupted by No. 1 contender Alexa Bliss.

Last Friday, Lynch appeared at Wizard World Comic Con in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was asked about her absence during a Q&A session. She said that she “had something removed,” but is completely fine now.

“So I had to go into the ER,” Lynch said. “But it is all good, I got better within a few days.”

Lynch added that while she was capable of returning to the ring within a few days, WWE kept her out of action as a precaution.

“I wanted to be back on the road because they kept me out a little bit longer,” Lynch said. “I just want to get back in there as soon as possible.”

    • Steven Thompson

      Becky haters, go to hell

  • WalkerboyUK

    Surprised no one has said foetus yet…

  • Voodoo_U

    Most likely an ovarian cyst.

  • Boss

    Typical Wrestler wants to get back in the ring ASAP. Triple H knows 1st hand their instincts to finish and run themselves into the ground. The company has to look after THEIR/WWE best interests as well as the performer risking injury on their watch. #Lawsuit

  • Leon Nick Perkins

    I really like Alexa bliss. Her mic skills are great, she’s athletic and has a cool finisher. Becky will probably win, but if Alexa wins, i wont mind that at all

  • Jarryd

    • Timothy Fisher

      Nah. She said “something”, not “someone”.

  • Rick Flannery

    Staph infection?

  • Joe Mendiola

    You don’t go to the ER for an abortion. You go there to have an appendix removed. Matt Hardy had his appendix rupture & he was out 2 months. Becky’s likely didn’t get that bad.

  • Luther M. Hibner

    Funny how they allowed Becky to keep her title even though she was out for over 30 days, but made Naomi give hers up because she wouldn’t be able to defend it within 30 days.