Becky Lynch Speaks Out On Her Absence From WWE – “Had Something Removed”

Following a brief absence from the squared circle, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to SmackDown LIVE this week. However, “The Irish Lass Kicker” could barely get five words out of her mouth before being interrupted by No. 1 contender Alexa Bliss.

Last Friday, Lynch appeared at Wizard World Comic Con in Tulsa, Oklahoma and was asked about her absence during a Q&A session. She said that she “had something removed,” but is completely fine now.

“So I had to go into the ER,” Lynch said. “But it is all good, I got better within a few days.”

Lynch added that while she was capable of returning to the ring within a few days, WWE kept her out of action as a precaution.

“I wanted to be back on the road because they kept me out a little bit longer,” Lynch said. “I just want to get back in there as soon as possible.”