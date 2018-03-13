Becky Lynch Talks Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, Alexa Bliss, More

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda. Here are the highlights:

What do you think of the Fabulous Moolah as a representative for the Women’s Division in the Battle Royal?

“She’s one of the most well-known women in WWE history and I think that when people think of the famous women of the past, they think of the Fabulous Moolah. That’s why the Battle Royal is being named after her.”

What do you think of Alexa Bliss and all that she’s achieved on RAW after moving away from SmackDown Live?



“She’s what, two-time RAW Women’s Champion? That’s good. I guess I haven’t seen her wrestle in a long time. So, that’s an important part of being a Champion. But I thought the Women’s Elimination Chamber match was brilliant.”