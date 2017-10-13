Becky Lynch Talks First Jobs (Video), WWE Looks At Carlos Colon’s Career (Video), Birthdays

– Above is the latest episode of WWE’s “My First Job” with Becky Lynch recalling her various jobs before getting into pro wrestling, including a pizza chef and a flight attendant.
– Former WWE star Mike “Duke The Dumpster Droese” turns 47 years old today. Also, today would have been the 91st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kowalski.
– Below is a new Hispanic Heritage Month video from WWE and NBCUniversal, honoring WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon:
Join @WWE and @NBCUNIVERSO as we continue to celebrate #HispanicHeritageMonth with none other than @WWE Hall of Famer #CarlosColon! pic.twitter.com/NlQi65sKum
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2017