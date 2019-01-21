Becky Lynch Throws Major Shade At Mickie James

Despite being on different brands and being in different matches at the Royal Rumble PPV, Becky Lynch and Mickie James exchanged heated words on Twitter. In her response to Mickie, Becky made a reference to Mickie’s real-life relationship with John Cena from a decade ago.

Awe… this whole #TheMan thing is so cute in the age of #womensempowerment Boo. I’m for 1 am proud to be #TheWOMAN because after all we’ve always been the dominant sex! Or have you forgotten that @BeckyLynchWWE hanging out w/your new bestie lil’ Richard. See you at the rumble!😘 https://t.co/6hiIxorsyG — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 21, 2019

Not the first time she’s come after the top star to further her career. https://t.co/bYpok4GLcV — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 21, 2019