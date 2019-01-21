Becky Lynch Throws Major Shade At Mickie James

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Despite being on different brands and being in different matches at the Royal Rumble PPV, Becky Lynch and Mickie James exchanged heated words on Twitter. In her response to Mickie, Becky made a reference to Mickie’s real-life relationship with John Cena from a decade ago.

