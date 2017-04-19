Becky Lynch Wants James Ellsworth Match, BellaBody Video, Fans On #1 Contenders

– Above is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and her yogi friend Brittni.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown #1 contender will most likely win the title – Jinder Mahal (#1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton or Bray Wyatt), Charlotte Flair (#1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi) or AJ Styles (#1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens or Chris Jericho). As of this writing, 49% went with Styles while 32% voted for Flair.

– Becky Lynch has delivered a dropkick to James Ellsworth on at least one occasion but now she wants a match. She re-tweeted a fan who asked for a Becky vs. Ellsworth match last night and tagged SmackDown bosses Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. She wrote: