Becky Lynch Wants To Fight Stephanie McMahon

Becky Lynch has taken over the professional wrestling scene in the last year, and this Friday, you can find the Raw Women’s Champion with actress Alison Brie on the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s “Blockbuster” issue. Lynch is the first WWE Superstar to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

The new issue focuses on the intersection between Hollywood and sports. Lynch and Brie, who is the star of Netflix’s hit comedy show “GLOW” on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion, got together for an interview about the obstacles they face in their respective industries, the toughness of women, and much more.

Last year I said I wanted to be the face of this business that I love so much. We don’t always have to accept the status that’s given to us. It’s been quite a year and it’s an honor to be the first @WWE superstar to be on the cover of @espn magazine pic.twitter.com/CO8uwg5fOd — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019

Stephanie sent out a tweet on the cover, leading Lynch to reply, “Thanks Steph, we should fight sometime.”

Thanks Steph, we should fight sometime. https://t.co/oy5jBqITdx — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019

The road to that potential match may have started on the February 4 episode of Raw when Stephanie suspended Lynch for refusing to see a doctor. This led to Lynch attacking Stephanie.

Back in February, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer reported that a Lynch vs. Stephanie match was being discussed for SummerSlam on August 11. The WWE creative team held off on pushing the feud any further because they wanted to get past WrestleMania 35, where Lynch won both the Raw Women’s Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship. We don’t know if the idea is still being considered for SummerSlam or perhaps a later date.

In an interview with Digital Spy in 2017, Lynch said that she would love to step in the ring with Stephanie.

“That would be amazing,” Lynch said of potentially wrestling Stephanie.

“[Stephanie’s match against Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014] was a great match and I think that was the match I was most excited for on that card at the time. It was great to see such a spotlight on the women and I think it was tremendous.”

Lynch added, “I would love to step in the ring with Stephanie McMahon — she’s an incredible woman and amazing at what she does in how she can get the attention of the audience.

“To be able to step in there and face her would be a great opportunity.”