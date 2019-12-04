Becky Lynch WWE Update, Steve Austin – Bill Goldberg News

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Becky Lynch did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW for the second week in a row. However, Lynch did appear in a post-RAW dark match where she defeated Kairi Sane. Lynch has been advertised to team up with Charlotte Flair against the Kabuki Warriors in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the TLC PPV on December 15th.

– It was revealed on social media that Bill Goldberg will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR