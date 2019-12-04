Becky Lynch WWE Update, Steve Austin – Bill Goldberg News

– Becky Lynch did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW for the second week in a row. However, Lynch did appear in a post-RAW dark match where she defeated Kairi Sane. Lynch has been advertised to team up with Charlotte Flair against the Kabuki Warriors in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the TLC PPV on December 15th.

Idk what’s worse, keeping Becky Lynch off RAW for 2 weeks… or having her wrestle the dark match tonight.. FFS, WTF WWE?! 🤦🏻‍♀️ Becky Lynch v Kairi Sane… and still no build up to TLC in less than 2 weeks. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BcRBkOcx30 — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) December 3, 2019

– It was revealed on social media that Bill Goldberg will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast.