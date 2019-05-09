Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent, AEW Airing On TNT?

– The plan at this time is for Becky Lynch’s Wrestlemania 36 opponent to be someone other than Ronda Rousey or Charlotte Flair, according to F4WOnline.com. In addition to that, Meltzer added that “the one thing we’ve been told is that the opponent planned right now is not Stephanie McMahon.” Of course, with Wrestlemania being so far away, plans can always change.

– TheWrap.com noted the following about AEW’s rumored television deal:

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW)-Turner deal is “virtually done,” a person with knowledge of the plan tells TheWrap exclusively. Current plans call for the partnership to be announced an hour before WarnerMedia’s Wednesday upfront event.

The belief is that a weekly AEW wrestling show is expected to air on TNT this fall.