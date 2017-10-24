What Happened After 205 Live, Becky Lynch On Leading Team SmackDown (Video), Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

– As noted, Becky Lynch is the Team Captain for SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.. She will team with Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Naomi to face Team Captain Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Bayley and two other RAW Superstars to be announced. In the video above, Becky says her plan is very simple – to lead SmackDown into victory, to continue what they started on Monday night at RAW. Becky goes on and says everyone thought RAW would retaliate on SmackDown but they didn’t as it seems they don’t have much left in them, especially being led by Fox.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE 205 Live in Milwaukee saw Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in tag team action.

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live main event saw Kalisto get his TLC rematch from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Kalisto won by disqualification after Enzo kicked the referee into the ropes to crotch Kalisto from the top. The post-match segment saw Kalisto attack Enzo on the ramp until officials tried to separate them. Below are videos from the match and the post-match segment: