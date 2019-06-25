Behind-The-Scenes Info On Drake Maverick Losing The 24/7 Title At His Wedding

WWE uploaded a video on Friday where R-Truth pinned Drake Maverick at the 205 Live General Manager’s real-life wedding to capture the 24/7 Championship for the sixth time.

Moments after getting married to Renee Michelle, a WWE referee appeared in front of Maverick, who was wearing the 24/7 Championship. R-Truth then appeared out of nowhere and rolled Maverick up from behind to win the title. Maverick chased R-Truth, but the video ends.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, Michelle said she wants a divorce.

I can’t believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing! I WANT A DIVORCE! https://t.co/bdoAaANX1G — ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) June 21, 2019

According to PWInsider, Maverick pitched the idea of losing the 24/7 Championship at his wedding to the WWE creative team, which they loved.

The title change was filmed after the official nuptials took place last Thursday, with NXT writer Joseph Belcastro portraying the pastor in the angle.

Wrestling personalities in attendance at the wedding — many of whom appeared on camera — included Braun Strowman, EC3, Jeremy Borash, Matt and Reby Hardy, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Keira Hogan, and former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Alyssa Flash and Diamante. Matt and Reby’s son Maxel served as the ring bearer.

Maverick won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth on last week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. Dressed up as Carmella, Maverick pinned R-Truth outside the Citizens Business Banks Arena in Ontario, California.

Michelle is a wrestler herself, or at least was. Her last match took place on June 22, 2018. She most notably competed in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, losing to Candice LeRae in the first round.