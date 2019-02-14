Bella Twins Not On Upcoming Total Divas Season, Paige Talks Her First WWE Match

— The Bella Twins will not appear on the upcoming ninth season of Total Divas in an effort to focus on their spin-off series, Total Bellas.

Sources tell Pro Wrestling Sheet that Nikki and Brie Bella decided at the end of the last season to step away from the show for the time being.

Despite not being part of the cast, Nikki will continue to serve as an executive producer.

— “Fighting with My Family” tells the story of Paige’s journey from wrestling with her family in Norwich, England, to becoming a WWE Superstar. Her journey ultimately brought her to Raw the night after WrestleMania 30 when she confronted Divas Champion AJ Lee.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s YouTube channel posted this video featuring Paige watching and reacting to that career-defining moment.